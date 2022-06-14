Chelsea leading suitors in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea could be the front-runners to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt if he becomes available in the transfer market, Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 12) claim.

The Blues are expected to bolster their central defensive department this summer with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having left on free transfers.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde has been mentioned as the top target for some time, but his upcoming hamstring surgery has increased doubts over a potential move.

Amidst this, Corriere dello Sport report that De Ligt could be available in the transfer market if he has no plans of signing a new long-term deal with Juventus.

The Dutchman currently has a €120m (£104m) release clause on his contract expiring in June 2024. The buy-out clause will increase to €140m in 12 months.

De Ligt reportedly wants the option lowered to €70-80m to pen an extension. This has led to a contract stand-off that could pave the way for a summer exit.

Manchester United, Manchester City , Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in him, but Chelsea are said to be leading the squad of suitors.

The Blues’ new owners are determined to make a high-profile purchase to adequately replace Antonio Rudiger.

Our view:

De Ligt has established himself as one of Serie A’s best centre-backs after a slow start to his Juventus career.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent replacement for Rudiger, considering he has similar defensive qualities and is just entering the prime of his career.

Similar to the German, De Ligt is strong in the air and likes to clear his lines. He does not get into regular tackles, but makes up for it by winning duels.

Aside from this, he is strong with his distribution. He completed 89 per cent of his passes last term, and should fit in perfectly on the left side of the back three.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to make a huge outlay on him, considering they may also need to bolster several other key positions.

Manager Thomas Tuchel may want another centre-back with Christensen’s exit. A midfielder, left wing-back and a couple of forwards could also be pursued.

Hence, it is unlikely that they will pay a club-record fee for the second year running. A deal may largely depend on whether the Bianconeri are willing to negotiate.

A part-exchange deal could be an option if Juventus are interested in any of their underperforming attacking players that include Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku.