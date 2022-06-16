Arsenal confident of signing Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are confident of signing Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer after launching a formal bid to land the Man City striker, according to The Times.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad this summer after missing out on the top four and a new striker is a priority after Alexandre Lacazette joined Lyon a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

Gabriel has been widely named as Arteta’s main target in the media over the past few weeks with the Brazilian international set to leave Man City after refusing to sign a new contract.

The 25-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and knows he’s fallen down the pecking order after City splashed out on Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland – who’s arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal feared they may miss out on Gabriel after failing to qualify for the Champions League next season but The Times claims the player wants to move to the Emirates Stadium despite being offered to Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Times says Arsenal are now close to agreeing a deal after submitting a formal offer. The initial bid is below City’s £50m asking price but the newspaper says Arsenal are set to table an improved offer and are increasingly confident an agreement will be found.

Gabriel provided 13 goals and 12 assists for Man City last season so he should help boost their goal threat. The South American is also known for his tireless work off the ball so he’ll fit in well with Arteta’s style of play.

The two men know each other well from their time together at City and it looks like they could be reunited at Arsenal this summer. Gabriel is comfortable playing anywhere across the front three so he’ll give Arteta a versatile option in the final third.

Tielemans also a target

Arsenal are also in the market for a new midfielder to compete with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey and The Times says they are confident of pulling-off a deal for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian international is in the final year of his contract at the King Power and is looking for a new challenge. The Leicester Mercury says Arsenal hope to agree a deal worth around £25m – which would be a bargain for a player of his quality.

Tielemans has been an important player for Leicester since arriving from Monaco in 2019 but looks set to leave this summer and he’d be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop with these deals over the coming weeks but it would be terrific business if Arsenal could land Gabriel and Tielemans for a combined £75m this summer.