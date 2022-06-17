Arsenal preparing offer for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are prepared to make an opening bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s edition, page 6) report.

The Gunners are widely expected to bolster their centre-forward department this summer. Alexandre Lacazette has already left on a free transfer while there is uncertainty over Eddie Nketiah’s future.

Arsenal have confirmed that talks are ongoing with the club graduate over a new deal, and the next few days could give a clear indication whether he is prepared to extend his stay beyond June 30.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is the prime priority for the Gunners at the moment, but it won’t be a surprise if manager Mikel Arteta has urged the hierarchy to pursue another marquee striker.

Osimhen’s name has been regularly mentioned over the past few weeks, and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal are now prepared to launch an offer to sign the highly-rated Nigerian star.

The Gunners will need to act fast to pursue the striker, considering Napoli want to do their business early. However, the Partenopei are expected to stay firm on their €100m (£85m) valuation.

Our view:

Osimhen had a good second season with Napoli, registering 18 goals and six assists from 32 appearances.

The 23-year-old is a traditional striker, who generally works in and around the box. His main strengths are his finishing and aerial ability. This is something that the Gunners lacked up front last term.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled with his form before his mid-season exit. Alexandre Lacazette impressed with his link-up play, but hardly scored during the second half of the campaign.

Unlike Lacazette, Osimhen is not someone that will drop deep to help his teammates, but he has gifted ability in the final third, having also caught the eye with his dribbling and strong physical presence.

He could be considered as an Olivier Giroud-like signing for Arsenal, but with better mobility and finishing.

With three years left on his contract, Osimhen will obviously come with a premium price, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to make a club-record bid to persuade Napoli into a sale.

They may need to act fast to secure his services with Gazzetta dello Sport citing that Manchester United and a couple of Spanish clubs are also considering a possible summer approach for his services.