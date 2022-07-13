Chelsea agree deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blues have been quiet during the early weeks of the transfer window, but could be busy over the coming days with a couple of big transfers expected.

Chelsea have already finalised the transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and Koulibaly looks set to become the club’s second major acquisition.

Talks were underway with his representatives earlier this week, and Romano has now revealed that a full agreement has been agreed with Napoli.

Chelsea are expected to pay £34 million up front for the Senegal star, who has already agreed personal terms over a long-term deal worth £8.5m per year.

Romano says Koulibaly is now flying to London and will undergo his medical on Thursday, with contracts being drawn-up to finalise the deal ahead of the weekend.

Our view:

Koulibaly has been a long-term target for Chelsea, and they have finally managed to secure his services. The central defender is currently 31 years of age, but is still considered as one of the Serie A’s best defenders. He could have a similar impact to Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

Silva arrived on a free transfer at the age of 35, and over the last two seasons, he has been undoubtedly one of their most consistent performers at the heart of the defence.

Koulibaly will have added pressure with the price tag, but his vast experience should put him in good stead as he embarks on a new challenge during the back end of his career.

The former Genk man should prove a quality signing for the Blues as he is strong in the air, likes to clear his lines and does not shy away from making crunch tackles.

He could possibly feature on the right side of the back three next season, considering Chelsea are also keen on landing Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, who is left-footed.

Ake is seen as someone that can operate on the left side of the back three or in the left wing-back position. Chelsea seem likely to part ways with Marcos Alonso soon.