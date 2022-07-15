Arsenal in talks with Man City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko as Mikel Arteta targets his fifth summer signing, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners boss has already snapped-up goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Fabio Vieira, winger Marquinhos and striker Gabriel Jesus this summer ahead of Arsenal’s return to the Europa League.

However, Arteta is still in the market for at least two more additions and a new left-back is a priority. Kieran Tierney was plagued by injuries last season and Nuno Tavares struggled to fill-in for the Scottish international.

Arsenal are open to letting Tavares leave on loan to develop his game but a replacement is needed and the North Londoners have been trying to sign Lisandro Martinez in recent weeks.

With the Ajax defender now set for a move to Manchester United in order to link-up with former boss Erik ten Hag, Arteta is on the look-out for an alternative and Zinchenko has emerged as a prime target.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal are in talks with Man City over a possible deal for the Ukrainian international. The Premier League champions are ready to sell as long as their valuation is met.

City want £35m

According to the Daily Star, City want in the region of £35m for Zinchenko this summer, which shouldn’t deter Arsenal as they were reportedly prepared to pay more than that for Martinez.

The Gunners have already done business with Man City this summer having successfully landed Jesus so the good relationship between the two clubs should aid negotiations for Zinchenko.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and may be reluctant to sign an extension given he’s struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

For that reason, it makes sense for City to cash-in while they can still command a sizeable fee as Zinchenko’s value will drop next summer when he’ll have just 12 months left on his deal.

Obviously Arteta knows the player well from their time together at City and the Arsenal boss will like the fact that Zinchenko is comfortable playing at left-back, left midfield and in central midfield.

Zinchenko joined Man City in 2016 and has won 4 Premier League titles, 4 League Cups and 1 FA Cup during his time at the club, making 128 appearances over the past six years.

He would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad if they could sign him this summer but we’ll have to wait and see whether a deal can be agreed with Manchester City.