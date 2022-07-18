Chelsea are back in talks to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Chelsea have reactivated contacts for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after missing out on Nathan Ake, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blues have already signed a new central defender in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but they are looking for two more centre-backs in the transfer market.

Negotiations are underway with Paris Saint-Germain for Presnel Kimpembe, and side by side, the Blues seem to have revived their interest in signing Kounde.

It was recently reported that the Blues had chosen super-agent Jorge Mendes to act as an intermediary as they look to negotiate a fee for Kounde with Sevilla.

Romano has now confirmed that Chelsea ‘reactivated contacts’ for Kounde last week. He added that Barcelona are also in the mix to sign the France international.

Our view:

Chelsea hold a long-term interest in Kounde. They attempted to sign him during last summer’s transfer window, but were put off by Sevilla’s valuation of him.

The LaLiga outfit were reluctant to sell him for less than his €80 million (£68m) release clause, and this put an end to the Blues’ pursuit before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea now appear to have revived their interest in the Frenchman, but it has been largely contributed by the fact that Manchester City have decided to keep Ake.

The Blues are currently negotiating a lesser fee for Kimpembe, and they may deploy a similar approach for Kounde. The presence of Mendes should be handy.

Whether they can secure his services remains a big question. Chelsea were unchallenged last summer, but they are now facing competition in the form of Barcelona.

The Catalans had financial problems at the beginning of the summer, but are now in a much better position after the approval of two economic levers by their socios.

Kounde was keen on signing for Chelsea last year, having agreed personal terms. The scenario has somewhat changed with the player now open to joining Barcelona.