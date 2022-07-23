Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer as he wants to play regularly ahead of the World Cup, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims.

The 26-year-old has been with the Blues for two years, but there are doubts over his future, having been in-and-out of the starting line-up under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz got the regular nod in the front three last season, and Werner had just one place to fight for. He now has fresh competition in Raheem Sterling.

According to Plettenberg, Werner is annoyed by the fact that Tuchel is ‘too critical and skeptical’ and there is no harmony between the two at the current point of time.

While Werner likes Chelsea a lot, his possible departure could become a ‘hot topic’ as he is eyeing regular game time to secure a big role with Germany at the World Cup.

Our view:

Chelsea recently loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, but they still have plenty of options in attack.

Havertz, Sterling or Armando Broja could lead the line next season. Mount, Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and Ross Barkley can play behind the main striker.

Hence, there are no assurances that Werner would be a guaranteed starter. The £31.5 million-rated star may need to settle for a rotational role if he were to stay at Chelsea next season.

It won’t be a surprise if Werner pushes for an exit over the coming weeks. Ideally, he could prefer a return to the German top-flight where he was hugely successful with RB Leipzig.

Bayern could emerge as potential candidates to sign the 26-year-old. With Robert Lewandowski having left them, they could be tempted to land Werner, who was previously a target.

Borussia Dortmund could also enter the race with Sebastien Haller absent due to medical reasons. However, they may only view him as a temporary option for the 2022/23 campaign.