Chelsea quoted price for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea will need to pay around €50 million (£42m) to prise away Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim (page 7).

The Blues are eyeing multiple defensive signings this summer. They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and are in advanced talks to land Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

Dumfries is another name that has been regularly linked with 90min claiming Chelsea have opened talks over a deal. And Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea have ‘sounded out’ their interest in the Dutchman to the Nerazzurri.

The Blues believe they have a ‘privileged channel’ after Romelu Lukaku’s loan return to Inter, and are hoping to secure a discount on the £42m price tag for the Netherlands star.

Inter need to recoup between £50m-67m from player sales which could help Chelsea negotiate a lesser price. Otherwise, they are prepared to look at alternative transfer targets.

Our view:

Chelsea currently have Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta as the specialist right wing-back options. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also occasionally operated from the position.

Among the trio, Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. He has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and could be permitted to leave.

Dumfries would be a solid upgrade on the Spaniard with his better creativity. The 26-year-old has transformed his career since moving into a right wing-back role last summer.

He was superb for Netherlands at the European Championships, and continued his form in his debut season for Inter, registering five goals and seven assists from 45 games.

Hence, it is a no brainer for Chelsea to secure his services, but they are reluctant to meet the current price tag. It remains to be seen whether they can lower the final valuation.

Otherwise, the Blues could turn to alternative targets. Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters has also emerged as an option and he could be pursued if a deal does not materialise for Dumfries.