Chelsea close to striking deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are close to striking an agreement with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The Blues have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign with just four points from their first three games. They were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

It is quite clear that Chelsea need a genuine scoring striker, and Palmeri reports that the club are now close to signing Aubameyang in a deal worth an initial £19 million. A further £3.7m in add-ons will be included in the deal, making it worth just under £23m.

If a deal is struck with Barcelona, Aubameyang would become the club’s seventh signing of the summer.

Our view:

Chelsea produced a lacklustre attacking display yesterday. Kai Havertz was tasked to lead the line, but the German barely provided any form of threat in the box.

Hence, there are no surprises that the club are looking to pursue a new marksman. Aubameyang may be 33, but he would provide a solid upgrade for the Blues this term.

The Gabon star bagged a combined 20 goals for Arsenal and Barcelona last season, and a similar tally would help the Blues at least finish in the Champions League places.

Aubameyang has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and should not need much time to adapt to the Premier League after his four successful years at Arsenal.

He has been brilliant since moving to Barcelona in February this year, but the decision to leave them is justifiable after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival from Bayern.

Lewandowski has started each of the opening two La Liga games with Aubameyang on the bench. At Chelsea, the former Arsenal captain should be a guaranteed starter.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues have plans to recruit another striker. Brentford’s Ivan Toney was linked with the club yesterday, but it may not be easy to land him.

The 26-year-old has started the season in superb fashion with two goals and two assists from three outings, but the Bees could be reluctant to lose him with the transfer deadline approaching.