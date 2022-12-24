Chelsea and Man Utd interested in Mohammed Kudus

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus next month.

The Ghanaian star came close to joining Everton during last summer’s transfer window, but Ajax vetoed the move after the big-money sale of Antony to United. Kudus went on strike after the club’s decision but he has since responded brilliantly with terrific performances.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for club and country over the last few months and Mundo Deportivo cite that there is now interest from several Premier League clubs in the form of United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Ajax are ready to sell him for £40 million.

Top-class

Chelsea currently have deals in place to sign David Datro Fofana and Christopher Nkunku from Molde and RB Leipzig respectively. Fofana is set to join the club in the upcoming transfer window, but he is fairly inexperienced and may not be a regular starter.

The same can’t be said for Kudus, who has been in superb form for Ajax. The versatile star has scored 10 goals and assisted two from 21 appearances for the Dutch club. He has also stood out for Ghana and recently bagged a brace in the enthralling 3-3 World Cup draw against South Korea.

At £40 million, he would represent a bargain signing with his prime years ahead of him. Kudus has the ability to play anywhere in attack but has impressed as a regular number nine this season. Hence, Chelsea should consider a winter move for him, but United will offer competition.

Erik ten Hag’s side have opened talks over a winter transfer for PSV’s Cody Gakpo but we can’t rule them out from signing Kudus as well. Kudus played under the Dutch head coach at Ajax for two full seasons. He did not have much success under him but a reunion could be on the cards. United already have a good association with Ajax. They signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. Two years before, Donny van de Beek made the switch to Old Trafford from Amsterdam.