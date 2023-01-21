Chelsea eye move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto

Chelsea have set their sights on completing a deal for Lyon right-back Malo Gusto as Graham Potter continues to strengthen to his squad, according to L’Equipe.

The Blues have been extremely active in the January transfer window despite spending a Premier League record £270m last summer. Chelsea have signed six players already this window following the arrival of Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The London-based side have also signed David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix as the complete overhaul of the team continues with club owner Todd Boehly backing his manager with significant funds.

Chelsea have been inconsistent this term, failing to replicate last season’s form where they reached the finals of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup only to lose to Liverpool.

The defence has been one of the club’s main issues and they’ve certainly missed first choice right Reece James, who’s struggling with injury issues this season. James has not featured for Chelsea since suffering a knee injury in their 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

César Azpilicueta has churned out inconsistent displays and has been widely used in the back three this season, hence the need to sign a right-back and it appears the Blues have identified Gusto as the man they want.

Competition

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea will face competition for Gusto’s signature with a number of clubs monitoring the situation including Manchester City, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Ligue 1 side would like to keep the 19-year-old until the end of the season, therefore Chelsea will have to make a tempting offer to force Lyon into cashing-in this month.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for several right-backs including Celtic’s Josip Juranovic and Sporting ace Pedro Porro but Potter believes Gusto would be an ideal fit for his young team due to the potential to improve as a player.

Gusto, who is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, has racked up 15 appearances for Lyon this season and provided one assist in the process.

He is known for his athleticism and can play a number of positions including midfield and attack. Gusto may not be a household name yet but can blossom under the tutelage of a coach who is known for nurturing young talents and Potter could be the right man to unlock his potential.

