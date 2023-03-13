Todd Boehly wants to bring Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is determined to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch international was linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United at the beginning of the season and it was reported that the latter had agreed to pay up to £71 million for a transfer.

However, de Jong had no intention to leave Barcelona and they could not persuade him to change his mind. As per Sport, Boehly is now planning a fresh summer approach for the 25-year-old.

The report says that the Chelsea co-owner has made it an ‘absolute priority’ to sign the ex-Ajax man and wants him as the leader of his midfield. He aims to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial crisis.

Top-class

Chelsea have received huge financial backing from Clearlake Capital Group since their takeover last summer and the spending spree could continue in the next transfer window.

The London giants could be compelled to sell some players to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions but manager Graham Potter will still want to add more quality in different departments.

Enzo Fernandez has been spectacular in Chelsea’s midfield since his winter switch and Potter will be eyeing another player with a similar pedigree ahead of the next campaign.

De Jong would be a fabulous signing for Chelsea. The Dutchman is a big-game player with huge experience. His excellent passing skills would make him a perfect foil alongside Fernandez.

The big question mark is whether they can convince de Jong to leave Barcelona. United were unsuccessful in doing so last summer despite signing his former Ajax boss in Erik ten Hag.

United still remain in the transfer hunt for the talented midfielder and Chelsea’s chances of landing him could be slim if they are unable to qualify for the Champions League next season.

With a 11-point deficit to the top four in the Premier League, their only means of making the European competition could be by winning it this season which is a humongous task.