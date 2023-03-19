Liverpool favourites to sign Matheus Nunes in summer

Liverpool are in pole position to complete the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on revamping the midfield which has brought him so much success during his time at the club. The German is looking to bring in fresh blood at the end of the season and Nunes has emerged as a prime target.

The online news portal claims the Reds are ‘favourites to sign the 24-year-old and are ready to do more business with Gestifute, the agency company that also oversaw Darwin Nunez’s move to Anfield from Benfica last summer.

Klopp’s top priority in the summer is Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but failure to qualify for the Champions League next season will make the move complicated with several big clubs interested including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Nunes was first linked with a move to Anfield from Sporting last summer but he opted to join Wolves for a club-record transfer worth around £38 million, however, the Merseyside club are determined to finally get their man this summer.

He struggled in his early days at the Molineux Stadium under former manager Bruno Lage but he has rediscovered his best form under Julen Lopetegui, racking up 31 appearances and making three goal contributions in all competitions.

Reinforcement

Liverpool will be one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window with several players expected to leave the club due to their contract expiration including Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, making room for further recruitment.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have set a £50m asking price for Nunes but it would be slashed to around £30-40m if they are relegated from the Premier League.

The Portugal international featured twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as his country exited the competition in the quarter-finals, losing to Morocco.

Prior to moving to England, Nunes was one of the emerging talents in Portugal. He played for LigaPro side Estoril where he scored four goals and provided five assists as they won the Portuguese Super Cup and League Cup double before joining Sporting.

He made a total of 101 appearances at Sporting, netting eight goals and registering nine assists in all competitions, winning the Primeira Liga, Taca da Liga as well as Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

