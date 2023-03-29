Arsenal line-up move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal are eyeing a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield options, according to reports via Fichajes.

The online news portal cites a report from TeamTalk [no link provided] that claims the Brazil international could leave the Hammers at the end of the season if they suffer relegation from the Premier League. West Ham currently languish 18th in the table with 24 points, just one point above the drop zone.

Paqueta is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances in the top flight and the report says Arsenal are now keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Arsenal’s top priority is Paqueta’s club teammate Declan Rice after the England international turned down a new contract offer, indicating his determination to leave the London Stadium.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo after missing out on Ecuador international in January. Arsenal had a £70m bid rejected by Brighton in the winter transfer window and Caicedo has since signed a new long-term contract.

It appears the Gunners are now looking at alternative options and Paqueta could be a more viable target – especially if West Ham suffer relegation to the Championship next season.

Reinforcement

According to Fichajes, Paqueta is admired by Arteta because of his profile as it fits perfectly with his style of play. He is versatile and can play a number of positions in the middle of the park.

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January but he is not seen as a long-term solution to the club’s midfield problems despite impressing so far at the Emirates Stadium. He has made eight appearances for Arteta’s side in all competitions and scored once.

Paquet, who is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt, has become a fan favourite at West Ham this term. He has racked up 28 appearances and made five goal contributions across all competitions.

The South American could compete with the likes Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey for a starting berth considering the latter has been hampered by injuries since moving to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Partey is a doubt for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday after suffering an injury in training prior to Ghana’s 1-1 draw at Angloa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday.

He has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, but he has missed a total of 37 games due to injury since joining the club.

Therefore, it makes sense for Arteta to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Paqueta would be a solid addition to the squad if Arsenal could sign him.

