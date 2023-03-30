Arsenal most interested in Galatasaray star Sacha Boey

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are most interested in signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer.

The London giants currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their regular options on the right side of the defence, but the latter has been injury-prone.

Tomiyasu is presently out for the remainder of the campaign after a knee surgery and there could be question marks over his future if another right-back is signed.

It is now revealed by Tuttomercatoweb that Arsenal are ‘most interested’ in signing Boey ahead of the summer.

The report adds that AC Milan could be vying for the French defender, having decided against purchasing Sergino Dest from Barcelona at the end of the season.

Dest has been troubled with injuries throughout his loan spell, playing just over 600 minutes.

Talent

Boey has had an impressive season with Galatasaray in the Turkish top-flight. He has grabbed attention with his strong tackling skills and ability to win regular duels.

Hence, the 22-year-old is a defensive right-back by trade and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make an effort to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Tomiyasu is anticipated to return ahead of the 2023/24 season but any delay in his recovery could see the Gunners pursue another right-back in the transfer market.

Boey has similar defensive qualities to Tomiyasu and would fit in perfectly as the back-up to White.

However, a deal may not be straightforward with Milan in the race. The Serie A giants could lure the Frenchman to San Siro with the assurance of a starting role.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli has played with a back three over the last few months. Boey could feature for them in either the right centre-back or right wing-back position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seem to be actively looking for a new right-back. The club have also been linked with a move for Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda since the New Year.