Liverpool interested in signing Nico Williams in summer

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The online news portal claims Jurgen Klopp’s men have expressed their interest in the attacker. However, Liverpool will face competition as Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the highly-rated youngster as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad for next season.

Klopp’s top priority is bringing in midfielders as the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave the club following the expiration of their contract in June. However, signing a forward could be on the cards and the Reds have identified Williams as a potential target.

The Merseysiders are in dire need of depth on both flanks as they currently rely on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz – who has been out for several weeks due to a knee injury he suffered in October against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Columbia international returned to full training last week and is expected to make his comeback from injury against Arsenal at Anfield next week Sunday.

Diaz was one of the standout players for Liverpool before his injury, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 12 matches across all competitions.

Salah and Diaz are the only natural wingers in Klopp’s team and signing Williams would provide the German with another option as he can operate on both flanks.

Provide Depth

Liverpool will be rebuilding their squad this summer and attracting elite talents will be Klopp’s aim as they lie 8th in the Premier League table with 42 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand after losing 4-1 at Manchester City on Saturday.

According to AS, Williams has a £44m (€50 million) release clause in his contract and Bilbao will demand it to be paid in full before they let the player leave at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has two-year left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether the La Liga side will offer him a new deal before the end of the season following his inspired displays this season.

Williams has racked up 32 appearances and made 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

