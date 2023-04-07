Arsenal eye summer move for Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow

Arsenal are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield, according to reports via the Mirror.

Arteta is gradually building a formidable team and has identified Sow as a potential target. The Gunners are on course to win this season’s Premier League title as they sit top of the table with 72 points, eight points above second-placed Manchester City with nine matches left to play.

The Spaniard wanted to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window but had bids worth up to £70m rejected by the Seagulls – who did not want to lose the 21-year-old in the middle of the season.

Failure to get the deal done saw the Gunners switch their attention to Jorginho – who moved to the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day from Chelsea in a deal worth £12m. The Italy midfielder has impressed so far, making nine appearances and scoring once in their 4-2 comeback win at Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old is not seen as a long-term solution to Arsenal’s midfield problems and the Mirror cites a report from Bild that says the North Londoners are keen on signing Sow at the end of the season.

Reinforcement

According to Sky Sports Germany, via the Mirror, talks are already underway with interested parties after Sow expressed his desire not to renew his contract with Frankfurt – which expires in less than 18 months’ time.

As per the report, the Bundesliga side are ready to cash-in and value the Switzerland international at around £13m (€15m) so Arsenal could snap him up at a reasonable fee.

Arsenal are in dire need of squad depth, especially in midfield as they have to constantly rely on regular starters Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey with Jorghino serving as back-up.

Sow has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this term for Frankfurt as they lie 6th in the league table with 41 points, six points behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

The 26-year-old is a regular at the Deutsche Bank Park and racked up 38 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions. However, clubs in France and Italy are also tracking him so Arsenal will face plenty of competition.

The North Londoners could have the upper hand due to the presence of Sow’s international team-mate Xhaka in their team. The pair have featured together for the Swiss national team over the last couple of years and started alongside side each other during all of Switzerland’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read more: Arsenal ready to pay £26m to sign Spanish star ahead of Euro giants – report