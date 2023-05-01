Man Utd lead Chelsea in race to sign PSG’s Achraf Hakimi

Manchester United are favourites ahead of Chelsea to sign Paris St-Germain right Achraf Hakimi in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their squad for next season and are prioritising a proven goal scorer at the end of the season to solve their goal-scoring problem.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, however, signing a new right-back could also be on the cards and Hakimi is emerging as a target.

The online news portal claims Erik ten Hag’s side are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Hakimi this summer. Both Premier League clubs are prepared to move for the 24-year-old with PSG open to offers for the Morocco international.

United have been linked with a move for several right-backs including AS Monaco’s Vanderson in recent weeks but would like to move for Hakimi – who is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world.

If he completes his move to Man Utd in the summer, he will compete with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position.

Dalot has impressed so far this season, racking up 38 appearances and making five goal contributions in all competitions. The Portuguese helped Man Utd to win the Carabao Cup in February by beating Newcastle United.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has played his way back into ten Hag’s starting eleven with some impressive performances in recent weeks but doubts still remain over his long-term future.

Quality signing

Hakimi was instrumental for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he helped the Arab country finish fourth in the tournament. He featured in all the games for the Atlas Lions as they shocked countries like Belgium and Portugal.

According to Football Insider, United are willing to meet PSG’s £50-60m asking price in their pursuit of a new right-back this summer.

It is believed that the defender is open to a Premier League move if asked to leave the club this summer, and that he would prefer a move to a club competing in the Champions League next season. That would make Man United favourites to complete a deal as Chelsea are certain to be without Champions League football next year.

The Blues are expected to continue their spending spree this summer and a new right-back is seemingly on the agenda, but they face a battle to lure Hakini to Stamford Bridge.

