Liverpool a ‘great candidate’ to sign Alexis Mac Allister

According to Argentine outlet Ole, Liverpool appear a ‘great candidate’ to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

The Merseyside giants are expected to bolster their midfield department in the next transfer window and manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed the club’s plans.

Mac Allister has emerged as the top target for Liverpool over recent weeks and Ole report that the Reds are a ‘great candidate’ to sign the World Cup winner this summer.

The outlet add that the number 10 shirt has been vacant since Sadio Mane’s exit and it could be handed to Mac Allister. The Argentine currently wears the same jersey at Brighton.

As per Ole, Liverpool will have to pay between £52 million and £70 million to land the 24-year-old.

Likely to happen

Liverpool have earmarked Mac Allister as their priority target to strengthen their midfield. Talks have been held with Brighton and personal terms are also under discussion.

Hence, a transfer is more likely to happen sooner rather than later. Mac Allister is keen to work under Klopp and a deal could be announced at the end of the campaign.

Mac Allister would be a superb signing for Liverpool, given his ability to play in several midfield positions.

He started this season as a regular from the number six role but moved into a central position before the World Cup. Since the restart, he has played more in the number 10 spot.

His versatility should guarantee him a consistent starting spot with Liverpool. He should have a big role to play with his good creativity as well as strong defensive attributes.

This season, he has registered 12 goals and 2 assists for Brighton and has been involved defensively too with key tackles, interceptions and the ability to win one-on-one duels.

Liverpool are already making progress towards a deal for the highly-rated midfielder and a transfer could be announced once they come to an agreement over personal terms.