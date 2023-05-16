Chelsea preparing a bid for Gent striker Gift Orban

According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Chelsea are preparing a bid to sign Gent striker Gift Orban this summer.

The London giants are likely to strengthen their centre-forward department in the next transfer window and it has been reported that Napoli star Victor Osimhen is the main target for them.

However, they continue to be linked with young talents and Voetbal Krant claim that Chelsea are preparing a formal proposal to sign 20-year-old Orban from the reigning Belgium champions.

The outlet add that the Nigerian youngster could be loaned out immediately by the Premier League outfit, though the striker would prefer to stay and shine at Stamford Bridge next season.

Future prospect

Orban signed for Gent from Stabaek in the last transfer window and has had an immediate impact. In his 19 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 19 goals alongside 2 assists.

The youngster still has to work on the physical side of his game but has been impressive with his work rate and ability to score with long shots. He almost scored a wonder goal from kick-off this month.

Hence, it is unsurprising that Chelsea are looking to land his signature. The London heavyweights have a good track record on identifying young talents, who could develop into top-class stars.

They signed Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Club Brugge after his fantastic exploits during the first half of this season and Orban could be the next young prospect to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Even if they sign him, there is a high chance that he could be loaned out. Chelsea will also target a marquee striker this summer and they are unlikely to gamble with a youngster up front next season.

It is possible that both him and Fofana could be sent out on season-long loan deals. Orban could be signed from Gent for £17 million this summer, according to well respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.