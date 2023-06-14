Chelsea make Inter Milan’s Andre Onana primary target

Chelsea are set to make a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window as the Blues look to strengthen their squad, according to the Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims the Champions League finalist could be forced to sell Onana to help ease their financial problems but they want at least £50m for the Cameroon international.

The West Londoners have been liked with a move for several goalkeepers including David Raya, Illan Meslier, Jordan Pickford, Gregor Kobel, Mike Maignan, and Giorgi Mamardashvili, however, Onan has emerged as a serious target this summer.

The 27-year-old African is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world following his impressive performances for Ajax and Inter Milan, helping the latter to reach the Champions League final only to lose to Manchester City in Istanbul last Saturday.

He kept an impressive eight clean sheets for the Serie A side in 13 games last season. He made a total appearance of 41 in all competitions and kept 19 clean sheets as Inter finished third in Serie A.

Onana is attracting interest from several clubs but Chelsea are keen on getting his signature this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to rebuild his squad for next season following a disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

Quality signing

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea held talks with Inter in April and are now set to re-open negotiations with Simone Inzaghi’s side for Onana – who is now keen to resolve his future.

Pochettino is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper following reports that Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga could be among players set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Londoners need a massive clear-out to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements after spending close to £600m on signings in the past 12 months under their new owner Todd Boehly.

Arrizabalaga was Chelsea’s no.1 goalkeeper after dislodging Mendy earlier in the campaign last season. He made 39 appearances across all competitions and kept 12 clean sheets, while Mendy – who was hampered by injuries – managed to feature in 12 games and kept one clean sheet.

Both goalkeepers were unconvincing between the sticks as the Blues conceded 47 goals in the Premier League last season and so Chelsea want to bring in a quality shot-stopper and Onana would be an excellent addition.

