Chelsea target Andre Onana favours Man United move

According to The Guardian, Chelsea target Andre Onana favours a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Cameroon star joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from Ajax last summer, and he had a brilliant debut season, keeping 20 clean sheets in all competitions. Onana is happy at the club, but The Guardian claim that Inter’s financial problems could lead to his exit.

Chelsea have been fancied to sign the £52 million star over recent weeks, but the situation has apparently changed with Man United entering the race. As per The Guardian, Onana would prefer to join the Mancunian giants over a move to west London with the Blues.

Advantage United

Onana had a fantastic debut campaign with Inter. The Serie A outfit finished third in the league standings, and they went all the way to the Champions League final before suffering 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The former Ajax man had a big part to play in their European run, but could leave them as they look to balance the books. Chelsea want to sign him, but United could trump them to his signature during the transfer window.

David de Gea was disappointing between the posts last season. He may have kept several clean sheets over the entire campaign, but was also guilty of making goalkeeping errors. One of those came in the FA Cup final this month.

The club are looking to keep the Spaniard with a new long-term deal, but there are big doubts whether he could continue as the first-choice keeper. It seems as though Onana could take over the number one role from him.

A new goalkeeper did not appear a priority at the beginning of the year for United, but with the underlying flaws in De Gea’s game, United require someone, who is more mobile and comfortable with the play at his feet.

Onana would be the perfect signing. United are back in the Champions League at the first time of asking. Their progress has probably enticed the Cameroonian, who could also reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag.