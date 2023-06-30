Chelsea to hijack Liverpool’s move for £35m Gabri Veiga

Chelsea are ready to do-battle with Liverpool over a deal for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Veiga has emerged as one of the most in-demand players of the summer window with Liverpool among the clubs to be strongly linked with a move for the Spanish international.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield even further, despite signing Alexis MacAllister from Brighton this summer. Veiga has been touted as a prime target with German journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming the Reds have opened talks to sign the Celta Vigo star.

However, it looks like Chelsea could now hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Veiga as the Evening Standard claims the Blues will step-up their interest in the youngster after agreeing to sell Mason Mount to Man Utd.

After lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, a deal was finally reached on Thursday that will see Mount join United in a deal worth around £60m including add-ons.

Overhaul

Mauricio Pochettino is overhauling his midfield with Mount set to follow N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek out the door while Connor Gallagher is also expected to leave this summer.

Replacements will be needed and the Evening Standard says Veiga has emerged as a top target for Chelsea along with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, and the Blues are set to step-up their pursuits of both players.

The 21-year-old midfielder has a release clause worth just under £35m, as per the report, so he’ll be available at a very reasonable price this summer.

Veiga managed 11 goals and 4 assists from 40 appearances in all competitions for Celta Vigo last season. The Spaniard is a talented player with huge potential so it’s easy to see why the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to sign him.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks as though the Premier League giants are set to do-battle to sign one of Spain’s most highly-rated young players this summer.