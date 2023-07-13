Liverpool to rival Brighton for signing of Levi Colwill

Liverpool will battle Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The radio station claims that the Blues are keen on keeping the 20-year-old and want to offer him a new deal, however, he is yet to commit his future to the club with just two years left on his current contract.

Colwill had a successful loan spell at Brigton last season, having joined them on a season-long loan deal last summer. He impressed during his time at the club and emerged as one of the best young talents in the Premier League.

The U-21 England international made 24 appearances and netted three goals for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to help them qualify for Europe for the first time in their history. Colwill was rock-sold at the heart of defence together with skipper Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster as they helped the club secure famous wins over the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The centre-back was also instrumental for England as they clinched the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship last week after beating Spain 1-0 in the final. England also did not concede a goal throughout the tournament in Romania and Georgia.

Due to his outstanding displays last term, Brighton made an opening offer of £30m to sign the youngster on a permanent basis but Chelsea turned down the bid as they are determined to keep hold of him.

Competition

However, Colwill wants assurances over his first team place before committing to Chelsea, and the situation has alerted rival clubs with talkSPORT claiming that Liverpool are ready to fight for his signature.

After splashing around £90m on two midfielders, Liverpool are now in the market for a centre-back to bolster their defensive options and Colwill has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar alongside the likes of Goncalo Bernardo Inacio and Perr Schuurs.

It is believed that Colwill wants guarantee of regular football this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino following the exit of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal.

If he isn’t promised first team action this coming season, the young defender could push for a move and the Daily Mail suggest that Chelsea would want around £40m for his signature if they’re forced to cash-in.

