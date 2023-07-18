Man Utd have made first bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have made an offer to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market this month. They recently secured the services of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana should join soon. Amrabat is another player on the radar, and according to Corriere dello Sport, Man United have now made an opening bid.

As per the Italian outlet, Man United’s offer was far off from the £26 million asking price for Amrabat. Aside from the Red Devils, Liverpool are also interested in him, but are yet to make an approach so Man Utd have stolen a march on their rivals.

Top-class

Amrabat was in fantastic form for Morocco at last year’s World Cup, and this vastly increased his reputation. There were suggestions that he could leave in January, but Fiorentina were not keen on selling him.

The Serie A club have now opened the door for a transfer, but they have yet to receive any suitable offers on the table. United are not willing to meet the price for now, but could make a renewed offer very soon.

A holding midfielder does not seem a priority for the Mancunian giants with the presence of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Fred, but the situation could change if one of Fred or McTominay are sold by the club.

Liverpool are watching the player’s situation without any contact with Fiorentina, but they could step up their interest in signing him as soon as Fabinho makes the switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this month.

The Brazilian has already agreed terms for a transfer to the Middle East. This could urge Jurgen Klopp’s side to make a move for Amrabat, who could be guaranteed with regular minutes from midfield.

While Amrabat could be a back-up option behind Casemiro at Old Trafford, Liverpool could assure him a starting spot which would be enticing. Fiorentina will be hoping for a bidding battle so that the final fee is close to their valuation.