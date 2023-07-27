Tottenham still interested in signing Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are showing a keen interest in signing Conor Gallagher this summer and Chelsea are ready to do business if £50m is put on the table, according to 90min.

Gallagher has been in fine form for Chelsea so far in pre-season, finding the back of the net in a 4-3 win over Brighton and he was in action again as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Last season, the 23-year-old racked up 45 appearances and made four goal contributions across all competitions for the Blues as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

However, Gallagher is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as he’s failed to hold down a regular place under the past three Chelsea managers. Pochettino is open to letting the midfielder stay to fight for his place but 90min says that Chelsea will cash-in if they receive an offer that meets their £50m valuation.

The situation has alerted several Premier League clubs with the report suggesting that Tottenham are among those to have registered their interest in signing Gallagher this summer.

Revamp

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been busy reshaping his squad since taking charge last month and he’s already signed Manor Solomon, Guglielmo Vicario, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, and James Maddison.

However, another midfielder is seemingly on the agenda with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg expected to complete a move away from White Hart Lane this summer and Gallagher has been identified as a potential replacement.

Spurs face stiff competition though as 90min says Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen while West Ham have held talks about a deal and had their initial bid worth £40m for the midfielder rejected by Chelsea.

The Blues have let several midfielders leave this summer with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount among those to have departed.

Gallagher could be the next out the door but interested suitors such as Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton will have to meet Chelsea’s £50m valuation if they want to get a deal agreed.

