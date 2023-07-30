Liverpool eye summer move for Fluminense’ Andre

Liverpool are lining up a move for Fluminense star Andre as Jurgen Klopp continues to revamp his midfield this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig to reinforce their midfield after Klopp allowed Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner to leave in June.

Jordan Henderson has also left Anfield with Fabinho close to joining Al-Ittihad after Liverpool received a £40m offer for the defensive midfielder, hence the need to bring in more midfielders to make up the numbers.

The Merseysiders are still in talks with Southampton to bring in Romeo Lavia before the Premier League season begins in less than two weeks, however, Klopp wants to keep his options open and Andre has emerged as a potential transfer target.

Football Transfers claims that Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Andre but the English giants will face competition from Wolves, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon.

Fulham are prepared to pay over the odds to sign the South American talent but the report suggests that Liverpool should be regarded as favourites.

Cheaper option

Southampton are demanding £50m for Lavia after rejecting Liverpool’s opening bid. The Reds have made an improved bid hoping to reach an agreement with the Saints soon but if this transfer drags on, they will be forced to consider other alternatives.

According to Football Transfers, Fluminense want at least £21m (€25m) for Andre so he’d be a cheaper option. However, the Brazilian outfit are determined to keep hold of the midfielder until the end of the Serie A season meaning Liverpool may have to wait until January before a deal could be completed.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in Brazil following his impressive performances for Fluminense in the middle of the park. He has made a total of 144 appearances and made six goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, he has been ever-present for his club – featuring in 36 games in all competitions as they lie 4th in the league table with 28 points.

