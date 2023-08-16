Arsenal to sell four players to fund move for new forward

Arsenal are ready to offload four unwanted players to help fund a move for a new forward during the closing weeks of the transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners have spent £201m this summer on four new players following the arrivals of David Raya, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

However, Mikel Arteta wants to further reinforce his squad as Arsenal compete on four fronts this season and the Spaniard is determined to challenge for major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League.

A lack of squad depth played a key role in the North Londoners failed bid to win the league title last term as injuries to key players dented their hopes of winning any silverware.

Arteta has already brought in Havertz from Chelsea to beef up his forward options but the Arsenal boss reportedly wants to sign another attacking player before the end of the month.

Sell to buy

According to Football Insider, Arsenal must first sell to balance their books due to the Financial Fair Play Regulations and Arteta is ready to offload four fringe players to help fund his swoop for a new forward.

The report says that Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, and Nuno Tavares are all deemed surplus to requirements and are expected to leave the Emirates Stadium before the window closes.

Holding, Pepe, and Tavares were all not included in Arsenal’s 23-man squad which defeated Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the 2023/24 Premier League season last Saturday.

Tierney and Holding are attracting interest from several clubs with the latter linked with a loan move to Besiktas earlier this summer but the Gunners turned down an offer from the Turkish giants.

The English defender featured in 24 games and scored two goals for Arsenal last season as they finished 2nd in the top flight and secured qualification to this season’s Champions League, while Tierney racked up 36 appearances and three goals contributions with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

