Arsenal express interest in signing Benfica’s Alexander Bah

Arsenal are plotting a late move for Benfica right-back Alexander Bah as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet via Football Transfers.

The Danish sports magazine claims that the North Londoners are keen on bringing in a defender before the window shuts at 11pm tonight following a long-term injury to Jurrien Timber.

Timber, who moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer, is expected to be sidelined for around seven months after suffering a knee injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old will need time to get back to full fitness when he returns from injury, therefore Arsenal need to bolster their defensive options for the new season.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been deploying Ghana international Thomas Partey as a makeshift right-back for the past few games in the league. Though the 30-year-old has done reasonably well in his new role, Partey’s main position is in midfield where he can make a meaningful impact in the game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was shown a red card in their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, will be available for selection again after serving a one-match suspension. Tomiyasu has failed to nail down a place in Arteta’s starting line-up since joining the club Bologna in 2021.

Reinforcement

Arsenal have been linked with a move for several defenders as a possible replacement for Timber and Bah has emerged as a potential transfer target.

The Gunners are ready to offload five players before the transfer window closes on Friday evening and this will create space for further incomings.

Defenders Rob Holding and Cedric Soares have been tipped to depart the club following interests from Sevilla and Real Mallorca respectively. Both players are deemed surplus to requirements and are not part of Arteta’s plan for the season.

According to Tipsbladet, Arsenal want to have more options and increase their squad depth this summer and Bah could get plenty of game time if he completes his move to the Premier League club.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal will need to pay up to £30m to get a deal agreed with Benfica for the 25-year-old, so he won’t come cheap.

Bah featured in 42 games and made eight goal contributions for Benfica across all competitions last season. This term, he has already racked up four appearances so far.

