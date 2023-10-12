Arsenal target Pedro Neto has admirers at Liverpool



According to journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool could be interested in a future deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese ace had a difficult time with injuries over the past few years, but he has started the current campaign in excellent form for Wolves with 1 goal and 5 assists from 8 appearances. His form has already revived the interest from Arsenal and Jones has revealed that the forward also has admirers at Anfield.

He said in the Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside: “I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side. But then the same could be said, I believe, for a Mikel Arteta side or a Pep Guardiola side. I believe he is of that level, potentially.” The first aim for him, though, must be to stay fit and to turn this purple patch into something more sustainable. He still needs to improve his numbers, particularly in terms of goal-scoring, if he is to put himself in that top bracket of attackers. But he is making waves at Wolves right now, and if he continues to do so then we can expect him to move on to bigger and better things next season.”

Big transfer

Neto was a fantastic performer for Wolves during his first two seasons, but he lost his way after a couple of long-term injuries. This season, he has managed to stay injury free and this has made a huge difference for him as well as the club. He is currently their stand-out star in the league with 6 goal contributions.

Arsenal have been linked with an approach for him during the next transfer window and Liverpool could also contemplate a move. The Merseyside giants are no strangers to pursuing mid-season signings. They have recruited Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the previous two January transfer windows.

Neto has the ability to play comfortably on either flank and Liverpool may see him as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Salah was the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad last summer and they could make another big-money move for him in either January or at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool may want to find a replacement in advance. They signed Diaz in the winter of 2022 in preparation for Mane’s exit over the summer. A similar tactic could be adopted in Salah’s case. The big question mark is whether Wolves would entertain Neto’s departure in January if they are in a relegation tussle.