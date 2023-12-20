Liverpool & Arsenal target Andre wants Premier League move



Liverpool and Arsenal target Andre Trindade has opened up about his dream of playing in the Premier League following Fluminense’s 2-0 win over Al-Ahly in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but a transfer did not happen. Fluminense wanted to keep their prized asset after qualifying for the knock-out stage of the Copa Libertadores. The club went on to win the continental competition in the end after beating Boca Juniors in added extra-time.

Alongside Liverpool, Arsenal have joined the pursuit of the 22-year-old over the past few weeks and the Premier League duo have now received a boost with Andre acknowledging that he has a big dream of playing in the English top-flight.

He told journalist Ben Jacobs: “I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there. I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Premier League move

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the summer after they failed to recruit Andre from Fluminense. Out of the duo, Endo is a specialist defensive midfielder, but the Japan international has struggled to stay consistent with his performances. He has won only 2.7 duels per appearance for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need an upgrade on the 30-year-old in January and Andre would be an ideal signing for them. He won an average of 5 duels per outing in the Brazilian Serie A last season with a pass success rate of 95%. In comparison, Endo has not been dominant with his distribution with only 86% passes completed.

Andre could be signed by Liverpool for around £26 million, but they face competition from Arsenal, who are also looking to strengthen their holding midfield department for their league title charge. The Gunners currently have Declan Rice as an assured starter, but may look at Andre to add more quality and depth. Liverpool could have an advantage over the Gunners if they can guarantee Andre with a regular starting position.