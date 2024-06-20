Arsenal have returned for Guimaraes after Zubimendi blow



According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have revived their interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after failing to agree terms with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has been a long-term target for the Gunners and he currently has a release clause worth £51 million in his contract. Arsenal are prepared to pay the transfer fee, but the midfielder has refused to consider their contract proposal.

As a result, the Gunners have turned their focus back to Guimaraes, who has a £100m release clause in his contract. They have no plans of triggering the figure, but remain optimistic of convincing the Magpies into accepting a player-plus-cash deal.

Football Transfers claim that the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah, and Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal and manager Eddie Howe could be interested in signing one of them.

Ambitious move

Guimaraes has been with the Magpies for the last two years where he has transformed into one of the best defensive midfielders. The Brazilian has played a big part in their upward curve, but he could be leaving in the current transfer window.

Arsenal and Man City have been credited with an interest in signing him as per Football Transfers, but neither intend to trigger his clause. Newcastle could still be tempted to accept a part-exchange deal as they need to balance their books.

The former Lyon man would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners. Arsenal made one of the best signings last summer with the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United and they could repeat the feat with Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, who has been described as ‘exceptional‘ by Pep Guardiola, registered 7 goals and 10 assists from the no.6 role. He was also tremendous defensively with 7.7 duels won on average with 6.4 recoveries and 2.4 tackles.

The Brazilian ace also completed 2 dribbles per Premier League game. He is a brilliant holding midfielder and would be a perfect companion for Rice as the Gunners look to beat City to the league title next season.