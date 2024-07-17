Matthijs de Ligt still waiting for Manchester United move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt keeps waiting for a summer move to Manchester United.

Man United completed the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee last weekend and they are now on the verge of landing centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

Romano has now told Givemesport that de Ligt remains keen on a move to Old Trafford and United have not closed the door on signing the Dutchman.

He said: “Matthijs de Ligt remains keen on a move to Manchester United, but Man United never closed the deal with Bayern because they were waiting for Leny Yoro. Now they are close to signing Leny Yoro, De Ligt keeps waiting for Manchester United.”

Possible deal

Yoro recently emerged as United’s main priority ahead of de Ligt and the club have now won the race to sign him. He has undergone the 1st part of his medical and is expected to sign a long-term contact soon.

The Frenchman’s arrival raises doubts whether United will continue to pursue a deal for de Ligt. The £55 million-rated star has agreed terms to join, but he may have to stay patient to secure a move to the Mancunian giants.

United are working on a limited transfer budget this summer and they may need to recoup funds first. The hierarchy could give their next priority to signing a marquee defensive midfielder. Manuel Ugarte is on their radar.

A move for De Ligt could depend on what happens in the central defensive department. Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are guaranteed to stay next season, but there are question marks over Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Should one of the duo head for the exit door, it could open the door for de Ligt to make the switch to United. Lindelof could be the likely candidate to make way, considering his current deal with the club expires in June next year.