Arsenal are very active on Viktor Gyokeres



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are very active in the pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have made two signings in David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori in the ongoing transfer window and there could be more arrivals in the coming weeks. A new midfielder is one of the top priorities for manager Mikel Arteta while a marquee centre-forward could also be recruited.

Gazzetta dello Sport today claim that the Gunners have cooled their transfer interest in Napoli star Victor Osimhen due to the demands of the Serie A outfit. The 2022/23 Italian champions want a fee close to the £111 million release clause which the Gunners have no desire to pay.

Instead, they are ‘very active’ in the pursuit of Gyokeres, but nothing else is specified by the outlet. Gazzetta dello Sport add that Arsenal are also enticed by the prospect of signing Manchester City marksman Julian Alvarez alongside Atletico Madrid.

Top striker

Arsenal are currently working on a transfer deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, having agreed personal terms with the Spaniard. A top-class striker could also be signed by the hierarchy to improve the club’s prospects of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Osimhen has been touted to move to the Premier League for some time, but a deal appears improbable due to the demands of Napoli. Arsenal are unlikely to pay over the odds for any striker. Osimhen has had troubles with injuries over the years and would be a risky acquisition for them.

On the contrary, Gyokeres could emerge as a fabulous signing. The Sweden netted 43 goals alongside 15 assists in his debut campaign for Sporting. He managed 37 more goal contributions than Osimhen and did not pick up a single injury. In fact, he has never missed a club game through injury.

The former Coventry City star has a release clause worth £85 million in his contract, but it has been reported that Sporting are willing to accept £60m for his transfer. Arsenal will be hoping to negotiate a slightly lesser fee for Gyokeres. They could push through a deal before the new campaign.