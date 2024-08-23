Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta keen on signing Nico Williams



According to respected journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains a firm admirer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Gunners have so far signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori and they are set to complete the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in the coming days.

Speaking on Duncan Castles’ Podcast, Ornstein has now revealed that Arsenal are exploring the market for a new winger and added that Arteta and Arsenal really like Williams.

However, the Gunners face plenty of competition. There is another hurdle with his huge wages and release clause which would need to be paid in full to secure his signature.

He said: “The one that Mikel Arteta & those involved at Arsenal really like is Nico Williams, but he’s the apple of everybody’s eye. The problem there is he’s already on a really high wage, which would only increase when he comes to a league such as the Premier League & a release clause in his contract that would need to be paid in full. It would appear he’s going to be staying.”

Big transfer coup

Williams has established himself as one of the best wingers in La Liga. He was brilliant for Bilbao last season with 9 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. The Spaniard went on to impress at the European Championship in Germany with 3 goal contributions including one in the final against England.

The 22-year-old is just entering the peak phase of his playing career and would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners, considering he can comfortably play on the right and left side of the attack. However, a deal won’t be straightforward for the north London giants, considering his £49 million release clause.

Bilbao recently handed Williams the no.10 shirt and they have no plans of losing him before the transfer deadline unless a club triggers his release clause. Arteta may also need to convince Williams over a move and it could depend on regular minutes from the starting line-up.

On top of this, the Gunners will have to make him their highest earner. He is on £171,000-a-week and could demand over £300,000 weekly to sign. This represents a huge outlay for the Gunners and it could prove worthwhile as they look to end their 2-decade-long wait for the league title.