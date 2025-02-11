Everton to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Rayan Cherki

Everton are reportedly ready to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old has continued to link with a move away from Les Gones in recent times as he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. Moreover, it has been reported that the French club have found themselves in financial difficulties so they are willing to raise funds by selling some stars.

Borussia Dortmund were heavily linked with a move for the youngster last summer and in the recently concluded winter window. Moreover, Liverpool are said to be also keen on purchasing him.

However, Fichajes report that Everton have now leapfrogged all of their rivals in this race and are currently in the best position to get the deal done. The Toffees have already started working to secure Cherki’s signing and are preparing to submit the first offer with Lyon ready to accept around £21m.

Cherki is a versatile forward and is comfortable with both feet. He can play on either flank and is also efficient in the attacking midfield position with the youngster featuring in the right flank mainly this season.

Cherki to Everton

The Lyon star has been in stellar form this season as in 19 starts in the Ligue 1 and the Europa League, he has netted six goals and registered 10 assists.

Cherki is a technically gifted player and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas. He has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Moyes likes to have a technically gifted player and hired Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyonnais during his time at West Ham United. However, he doesn’t have this type of player at the moment at Everton.

Cherki is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in future so he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Frenchman eventually decides to join Everton if he leaves Paulo Fonseca’s side at the end of this season.