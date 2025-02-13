Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Hugo Larsson



According to SportBild (via SportWitness), Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson during the summer transfer window.

The London giants are poised to reinforce their midfield department this summer with the anticipated exits of Jorginho and Thomas Partey. The experienced duo could be released at the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Arsenal have been widely tipped to sign long-term target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the Gunners could also pursue a deal for Larsson, who has made a huge impression since his move to German football from Malmo.

The 20-year-old has made big strides in the last couple of seasons and SportBild claim that Arsenal are one of those keen on landing his signature. Frankfurt have set an asking price of £42 million for the talented midfielder.

However, the German outfit would prefer to keep Larsson and have advised him to stay for at least another year.

Huge talent

Arsenal are confident of landing the signature of Zubimendi from Sociedad and talks are already underway. However, manager Mikel Arteta may want more depth in the squad with the prospect of Jorginho and Partey leaving on a free in July.

Larsson would be a good signing with a view to long-term success. The midfielder has been brilliant for Frankfurt this campaign. He has completed 89% of his passes in Bundesliga this term with 4 recoveries and 2 duels won per outing.

The Sweden international has also excelled with his ball control in the heart of the midfield. His playing style has led to comparisons with Manchester City’s Rodri. Larsson has immense potential and Arsenal could be tempted to pursue a deal.

Arsenal may be reluctant to pay £42 million for his services, but a summer transfer could be on the cards if Frankfurt are prepared to accept a lesser transfer fee up front with the remaining in the form of performance-related bonuses.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also in the race, the Gunners must be pro-active in negotiations to secure his services.