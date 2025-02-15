Liverpool plot audacious move to sign Arsenal target Isak

Liverpool are reportedly considering making an ambitious swoop to sign Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds currently have Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez as the two options to deploy in the centre-forward position. The Portuguese has showcased his goal-scoring prowess whenever he plays but his injury problems have been a huge letdown.

On the other hand, Liverpool signed Núñez by breaking the club’s transfer record a few seasons ago but he hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations. Now, he has found himself on the periphery under Arne Slot this season.

So, the Dutch boss has been using Luis Diaz in the centre-forward position recently with the Colombian being a left winger by traits. Now, Caught Offside state that Liverpool are open to offloading Núñez and have identified Isak as a serious target to replace him.

However, the Swedish international isn’t alone on Slot’s wishlist to strengthen the attacking department as Ollie Watkins, Marcus Thuram and Mohamed Amoura are also on it.

Battle

Isak still has three and a half years left in his current contract with Newcastle and has been a key player for them recently. Therefore, they don’t want to sell him for cheap if they are forced to cash-in and want at least £100m.

It has been reported that Arsenal want to reinforce their striker department by signing a prolific striker and are keen on luring Isak to the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two centre-forward options Mikel Arteta currently has in his armoury. But, neither has managed to showcase their goal-scoring abilities consistently enough. Now, they have sustained injuries and the duo’s season is over.

Isak has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent times as after netting over 20 times last term, he has already scored 17 goals thus far this season. Moreover, he has registered five assists in 22 appearances.

Therefore, the 25-year-old would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who eventually win the race to sign Isak if the North London club eventually go head to head with the Merseyside club over this deal next summer.