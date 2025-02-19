Man Utd weighing up move for Delap with new transfer policy



According to iNews, Manchester United are weighing up a move for Ispwich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, but could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Man United have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer to lead the line this season. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have misfired upfront and have a combined tally of 5 goals in the top-flight.

United could pursue a new solution at the end of the campaign, and iNews claim that the Red Devils have changed their transfer policy. The focus appears on signing players who are in their early 20s.

The Red Devils have identified Delap as a potential target and he could be available for £40 million this summer. The Mancunian giants are likely to face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Promising striker

The 22-year-old has had a fine introduction to Premier League football with Ipswich. He joined the promoted outfit from Manchester City for £20 million last summer and has been brilliant with 10 goals in the top-flight thus far.

Delap has kept the Tractor Boys in contention to avoid the drop, but he could secure a bigger club in the summer. United are keen on landing his services. He would represent a good signing with his aerial presence and hold-up play.

The young striker also possesses a good physical presence and does not shy away from unleashing shots. United are not alone in the pursuit. Chelsea could make a serious effort to land him too with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku failing to impress.

The Blues are no strangers to spending big on emerging talent and United could face a bidding war with the west London outfit. However, this may not matter in the end if Man City exercise the buy-back option in the striker’s deal.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the option to re-sign their graduate for £40 million at the end of the campaign. The reigning English champions could trigger the clause to avoid him from joining one of their Premier League rivals.