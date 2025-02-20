Arsenal frontrunners to sign Benjamin Sesko – Ben Jacobs



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal will be frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko if they consider a formal approach this summer.

The London heavyweights have been tipped to sign a new striker over the last 12 months, and they are likely to spend big in the department during the next transfer window.

Sesko is one of the names on their radar and Jacobs claims that the Gunners will be favourites to sign the Slovenia international if they choose to formally proceed with an offer.

The reputed journalist added that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is another marksman that they really like, but it would be a lot harder to purchase him ahead of next season.

He told Givemesport: “I think if they do choose to formally proceed with Benjamin Sesko in the summer, we can term Arsenal as ‘the frontrunners’ at this stage, and then we know that Alexander Isak is the other big name on the list that Arsenal really like. But obviously, he’s a lot harder to get.”

Top talent

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Kai Havertz to lead the attack in the last year. The German has delivered this campaign with 15 goals, but he has been guilty of missing clear-cut chances as well.

Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have had good phases for the London giants, but have lacked consistency. The duo won’t be involved for the remainder of the campaign after picking up long-term injuries.

Irrespective of this, the Gunners need another marquee striker with huge potential. Sesko fits perfectly into their requirements. He is one of the best upcoming centre-forwards in European football.

Sesko has 15 goals similar to Havertz, but he is more effective in the final 3rd. The striker has missed only 8 big chances in the Bundesliga this campaign and has converted 25% of his shots into goals.

With the clear-cut opportunities that Arsenal create, Sesko has the potential to hit the 30-goal mark for the club. Sesko also suits Arteta’s system with his immense work rate and superb high pressing.

He also possesses an aerial presence and has improved with his link-up play. At 21, he has huge scope for improvement and could become one of the world’s most fearsome strikers in the next few years.

Arsenal could sign Sesko for a package in the region of £67 million this summer.