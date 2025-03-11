Liverpool ‘likely’ to sign Brighton forward Joao Pedro

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After parting ways with legendary manager Jurgen Klopp last summer, the Reds appointed Arne Slot to succeed the German. However, they didn’t hand the Dutch boss many new signings ahead of this season, only Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus.

They even opted not to go for anyone in the winter window. Despite that, Slot is set to guide the Merseyside club to win the Premier League title this season.

Moreover, they have reached the final of the Carabao Cup and are in the last-16 of the Champions League. Therefore, the Reds have an opportunity to win a mini treble.

Although Liverpool didn’t spend big in the last two transfer windows, they are expected to remain busy this summer to refresh the squad and help Slot challenge on all fronts once again next season.

Pedro to Liverpool

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs says that Liverpool could sign a new striker and are ‘more likely’ to go for a proven Premier League option with Pedro on their wishlist.

He said:

“If they are to move for a number nine, then it’s perhaps more likely that they will explore a more proven Premier League player first, with Joao Pedro, for example, being one of the names on their list.”

On the other hand, Liverpool have been linked with a move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao in recent weeks but the journalist says that the Portuguese hasn’t pushed to leave San Siro Stadium and the Merseyside club haven’t made any move for him.

The Brazilian is a versatile forward as he can play in the centre forward, left flank and attacking midfield positions. He has enjoyed a promising campaign this season, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 19 Premier League starts.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez are the two strikers Liverpool currently have. But the Uruguayan has been linked with a move away from the club having failed to showcase his best since joining from SL Benfica for a club record fee a few years ago.

Pedro could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. But, he has struggled with niggly injury problems this season and Slot’s side need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him.