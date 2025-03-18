Man Utd join Arsenal in the race to sign Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Eagles have been cultivating strikers and subsequently selling them for significant sums in recent years. Following Randal Kolo Muani, they have recently transferred Omar Marmoush, and now Ekitike is beginning to attract the attention of major clubs across Europe after showcasing his talents in the German Bundesliga.

The Frenchman initially moved to Deutsche Bank Park Stadium on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain before joining permanently at the beginning of this season.

In 38 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists thus far this campaign.

Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing him as they have been exploring options to strengthen the attacking department in the upcoming transfer window to finally win the Premier League title.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg says that Man Utd have also registered their interest in Ekitike after closely monitoring his development in recent times.

Battle

The Red Devils want a new striker this summer to address their goal-scoring problems and have been scouting options intensively in the market.

Apart from the Frankfurt star, Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig are also on their radar with Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres the primary targets. United have already begun talks to find the right centre forward.

He wrote:

“Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market. Talks have already begun. From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyökeres and Victor Osimhen remain high on their list.”

Ekitike is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029 with the Eagles. Therefore, the German side are in no rush to sell him and Man Utd or Arsenal will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade them to cash-in.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in linking up the play and can also hold up the ball.

Therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes to become a successful striker in the Premier League. So, he could be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.