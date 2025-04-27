Arsenal eyeing surprise deal for Christopher Nkunku



According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal will make a renewed approach for Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Gunners have underperformed in the Premier League this campaign and they are set to miss out on the title for the 3rd season running. The lack of marquee signings has cost them over the past 18 months and manager Mikel Arteta could be backed with a huge spending spree during the next transfer window.

As per Hawkins, Arsenal were interested in signing Nkunku from the Blues earlier this year, but a move did not materialise. The Gunners are expected to return for the highly-rated Frenchman this summer. Nkunku has reached a point of no return at Chelsea and he is poised to part ways with Enzo Maresca’s side.

Nkunku would be a surprise arrival

Arsenal have done business with Chelsea over the past few years. They purchased Kai Havertz in a surprise deal in the summer of 2023, and the German has emerged as a superb acquisition. He has managed 42 goal contributions from 85 appearances.

The club went on to sign Raheem Sterling on loan from the Blues last summer but that move has not worked out. The Englishman was a last-minute signing on deadline day and has failed to impress. Sterling has yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Nkunku has registered 14 goals and 5 assists for the Blues this term, but most of those goal contributions have come in the Conference League. The Frenchman has been unconvincing in front of goal and has squandered 15 big chances in all competitions.

He has looked a shadow of the player from his RB Leipzig days where he was a constant contributor of goals and assists. Chelsea wanted as much as £65 million amid Bayern Munich’s interest last winter. Arsenal have the financial capacity to meet such demands, but it would be a surprise if the Gunners recruit him.

Nkunku is much older than Havertz and will be turning 28 in November. The Gunners would be taking a huge gamble by signing him for such a big outlay. Instead, they could spend much less on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to bolster their attack ahead of next season.