Arsenal ‘in pole position’ to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The Gunners are gearing up for what could be an ambitious transfer window, with several reinforcements expected in different positions. Recent reports have confirmed the North London club’s agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi, and more signings are expected to follow.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months in the centre-forward role. It appears Mikel Arteta is set to land another signing, as Tuttojuve claims that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to complete the signing of Gyökeres this summer.

The report adds that the Gunners have been actively pursuing a centre-forward with strength, versatility, and clinical finishing — qualities the Swedish striker possesses — making him a top priority for the club this summer.

The North Londoners are now preparing a formal offer worth up to £59m to complete the transfer of the 26-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Manchester United and Juventus, as per the report.

Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign Gyokeres

Arsenal’s need for a centre-forward has glared for the past two seasons. Mikel Arteta has often relied on Kai Havertz in the position with Gabriel Jesus providing backup. Both players suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year, and the Gunners have not had that much-needed box presence in their games.

Mikel Merino has been another player the Spanish manager has turned to, and despite operating in an unfamiliar No. 9 role, the midfielder has primarily delivered. Arteta has also rotated Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as false nines at various times. Still, neither option has truly eased his concerns over the absence of a natural, reliable centre-forward.

It appears Arsenal have identified Gyökeres to fill that role next season, with the report stating the club are leading the chase to complete a deal. The 6ft 2in forward has arguably been Europe’s most prolific striker in the last two seasons. In the current campaign, he has netted 52 goals in 50 games across all competitions.

His 13 assists also indicate that he combines creativity with goalscoring, a trait Arteta would look to exploit should the forward complete a move to the Emirates in the summer.