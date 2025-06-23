Arsenal will pay £70m for Sesko but salary is an issue



Arsenal are widely anticipated to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners had a frustrating 2024/25 campaign in the Premier League. They were unconvincing in the final third on many occasions and ended up with a staggering 14 draws.

The London giants are yearning for a regular goal-getter upfront, and The Sun claim that RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko is the no.1 striker target for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are willing to pay £70 million for the talented marksman, but they face a roadblock due to the 22-year-old’s wage demands.

The player’s camp have demanded a much higher salary than what the Gunners have proposed for the Slovenia international.

The Sun report that this could force a change in direction for Arsenal. The club have earmarked Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as the immediate alternative to Sesko.

Striker hunt

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Sesko and they were initially keen on landing his services from Leipzig last summer. He was not convinced to make the switch and ended up extending his contract at the Bundesliga outfit with a pay rise.

The striker has now opened the door for a transfer. The Slovenian, who scored 21 goals for Leipzig last season, would be a superb addition to the Gunners’ ranks due to his physical presence. He is also strong in the air and would suit the Premier League.

Sesko has yet to become a complete striker, but should only improve with age and experience. Arsenal seem determined to sign him, but may not pay over the odds in terms of his salary as they can only spend 70% of their annual revenue, as per of UEFA’s new financial regulations.

With Arsenal poised to make several more signings this summer, they may not afford to offer substantial wages.

In that case, Gyokeres could re-emerge as the main striker target. The Swede was exceptional for Sporting last season, registering 54 goals from 52 appearances. The 27-year-old is not the strongest in the air, but has excelled with his finishing and chance creation.

The former Coventry City man will face a stiffer challenge in the English top flight compared to the Primeira Liga, but seems keen to prove his credentials. He has already opened the door to join Arsenal and considers them as his dream destination.