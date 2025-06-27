Liverpool make contact to trump Arsenal to sign Gyokeres

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to trump Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

After enjoying a productive campaign in the 2023/24 season, the Swedish international attracted a lot of attention last summer. However, the player eventually decided to stay at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The forward took his game to a new level last campaign, scoring 54 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions. So, top clubs around Europe have started queueing up to purchase him in this window.

Arsenal and Manchester United have already registered their interest in him, but the player has made it clear that his preference is to move to the Emirates Stadium over Old Trafford.

Now, Correio da Manhã report that Liverpool have also joined this race and have already made contact to trump the North London club in this race.

Sporting are open to letting him leave to take the next step in his career and have slapped a £68m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Gyokeres to Liverpool

Liverpool currently have Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota as the options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Uruguayan found it difficult to play regularly under Arne Slot last term, while the Portuguese has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Núñez was Liverpool’s record signing until they surpassed that fee by purchasing Florian Wirtz this summer. Now, they are open to parting ways with him, and Napoli are said to be keen on signing the forward.

Gyokeres has been the most prolific striker in Europe in recent years, so he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Arsenal in this race.

Apart from the Swedish international, Liverpool are reportedly interested in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. However, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their star man leave, while Eintracht Frankfurt want a big fee to let the Frenchman leave.

It is going to be interesting to see who the Merseyside club eventually sign to bolster the centre-forward position this summer.