Arsenal at the helm to sign Gyokeres as Liverpool join race



According to O Jogo (press edition), Arsenal could face fresh competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners are planning to bolster the centre-forward department, and Gyokeres has been identified as one of their top targets. Arsenal recently made an opening offer worth £55 million for the 27-year-old, but Sporting want at least £68 million for his sale.

O Jogo now claim that Arsenal remain at the helm to purchase the Sweden international and the striker hopes that the Gunners will present a proposal to convince Sporting. However, the Gunners are not alone and Liverpool also have their sights on Gyokeres.

The Premier League champions are attentive to any movement and have been informed about the striker’s situation.

Possible hijack

Arsenal have earmarked RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Gyokeres as the primary striker targets. They have not agreed on a package for either striker. Sesko is the no.1 choice, but the Gunners could return for Gyokeres if a deal does not materialise.

The Swede had a fabulous 2024/25 season with Sporting, registering 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 appearances. He will far a sterner challenge in the Premier League, but a 20-25 goal season would benefit the Gunners in the pursuit of silverware next season.

Arsenal are undecided over whom to sign between Sesko and Gyokeres and Liverpool could capitalise on this. The Merseyside giants have shown plenty of ambition this summer and have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

The Anfield heavyweights have spent almost £200 million on new signings and the focus could now turn to landing a marquee striker. The Reds presently have Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, who have underperformed upfront over the past 12 months.

An elite goalscorer could further strengthen their Premier League title defence and Gyokeres would be a good addition to their ranks. Gyokeres has his sights on playing Champions League football which Liverpool can assure him like the Gunners.

Arsenal are his preferred and dream destination, but he could be persuaded to change his stance if the Reds make a formal move.