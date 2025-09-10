Chelsea ‘confident’ about signing AC Milan star Mike Maignan on free transfer next year

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is due to become a free agent at the end of 2025/26 and is expected to be on the move in the summer, with interest from the Premier League already brewing in the French international’s services.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on him, whereas Chelsea’s desire of signing him is also no secret. The Blues had agreed personal terms with him before the Club World Cup but were unable to find a common ground on his transfer fee with Milan.

TBR Football has reported that Chelsea are now ‘confident’ that they will trump Man United to sign Maignan next summer owing to an agreement with him on his contract, which has been in place since earlier this year.

Maignan has enjoyed a successful spell at AC Milan, where he has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and his experience will be vital for Chelsea, who are looking for some more quality in between the sticks soon.

Sanchez and Maignan will offer great squad depth

Even though Chelsea might have the opportunity to sign Mike Maignan on a bargain deal in January as AC Milan look to avoid losing him on a free transfer, it is likely that they will stick with Robert Sanchez for the remainder of the campaign.

Sanchez was brilliant during the Club World Cup and has done well in the early days of the 2025/26 campaign. His abilities with the ball at his feet are not the best, however, so Maignan’s acquisition at the end of the season will be a welcome move anyways.

The Frenchman, along with Sanchez will provide brilliant squad depth to Chelsea in goal, while given how congested the calendar of fixtures has been in recent years, the duo would also be able to rotate amongst themselves and have regular game time.

With Maignan set to turn 31 next summer, it will be interesting to see how many years Chelsea are willing to offer on his contract considering the larger share of their signings in recent months have been younger players on very lengthy deals.