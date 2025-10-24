Tottenham in battle with Chelsea to sign Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are battling for the signature of Palmeiras centre-forward Vitor Roque ahead of the January window, according to Ekrem Konur.

The youngster first gained prominence while contracted to Athletico Paranaense after finding the back of the net 22 times across 66 outings for the Brazilian outfit. His performances attracted intense interest from numerous European teams before Barcelona eventually secured his signature.

The move, however, failed to unfold as anticipated, with the attacker enduring limited minutes before being loaned to Real Betis. He completed a permanent switch home to Palmeiras in February, becoming part of the Verdão squad that advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Now back to his best under Abel Ferreira, Roque has rediscovered his spark – recording 17 goals and four assists this campaign – fuelling growing speculation about a potential return to European football.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Tottenham and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Roque as they appear primed to battle for the talented youngster this winter.

Spurs have already stolen a march on the Blues in the race for the 20-year-old’s signature, with the journalist adding that the North London club have tabled an offer for the forward to join in January.

Spurs eye Roque swoop

However, the Brazilian international is sceptical about a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to concerns over guaranteed playing time, especially with Dominic Solanke still in the frame, as per the report.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the 20-year-old could view a potential Premier League switch as the perfect opportunity to elevate his career and put himself in strong contention for a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Consistent appearances in English football could serve as the platform that hastens his overall progress.

Tottenham’s frontline remains in need of additional firepower, making the pursuit of another striker a smart move ahead of the January transfer window.

However, with a contract at the Allianz Parque running until 2029, Palmeiras are likely to demand a fee well above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation — especially given his prolific form.

Roque’s uncertainty over playing time, coupled with Chelsea’s interest in the youngster, has complicated Tottenham’s pursuit, so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation unfolds when the window opens in January.