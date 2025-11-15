Chelsea ‘lead’ race for Man Utd & Liverpool target Wharton

Chelsea are reportedly ‘leading the race’ ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Eagles were a struggling team a couple of years ago, but since Oliver Glasner’s arrival as the manager, they have established themselves as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

As a result of their impressive performances, several of their key players have attracted the attention of big clubs around Europe. Following Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich, Arsenal decided to buy Eberechi Eze for a big fee last summer.

Liverpool came very close to purchasing Marc Guehi in the last transfer window. However, Glasner eventually blocked the move, and with his current contract set to expire next year, he is likely to leave for free.

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in him, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are said to be also considering signing him as a free agent. Furthermore, Jean-Philippe Mateta also caught the attention of a few upper echelons of the English clubs last summer, but the Eagles managed to keep hold of him.

Wharton is another name who has been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are said to be showing an interest in him, while Real Madrid have reportedly been keeping a close eye on his development as well.

Wharton to Chelsea

However, Fichajes state that Chelsea are currently ‘leading the race’ to sign the Englishman and are looking to seal the deal at the end of this campaign.

The midfielder, valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract, and Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him leave. So, the Blues will have to launch an unrefusable proposal to finalise the operation.

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League already.

The 21-year-old possesses the potential to become world-class in the future, so he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service next summer by defeating other clubs in this race.